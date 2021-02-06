French Chospitalisations fall third day in a row

FILE PHOTO: Professor Carole Ichai, head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is seen where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, France, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS: France reported 22,139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday (Feb 5), down from 23,448 on Thursday and 22,858 last Friday as the case count trend remained steady, but hospital numbers fell for the third day in a row.

The total cumulative number of cases increased to 3.29 million.

The number of people in hospital with the virus fell by 194 to 27,614 and the number of people in intensive care fell by 5 to 3,245, slightly easing pressure on the French medical system.

Source: Reuters

