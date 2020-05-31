French coronavirus case numbers extend decline

PARIS: France's coronavirus case numbers are continuing to decline, health officials said on Saturday (May 30), with 14,380 patients currently in hospital, down from 14,695 a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 1,325 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement. The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 57 to 18,444 - the 10th consecutive daily increase below 100.

Numbers for nursing home deaths will next be updated on Jun 2, the directorate said.

