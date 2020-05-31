French coronavirus case numbers extend decline

World

French coronavirus case numbers extend decline

Beach umbrellas are aligned in Nice
Beach umbrellas are aligned on ta private beach of the Promenade des Anglais after France reopened its beaches following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nice, France May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bookmark

PARIS: France's coronavirus case numbers are continuing to decline, health officials said on Saturday (May 30), with 14,380 patients currently in hospital, down from 14,695 a day earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also fell to 1,325 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement. The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 57 to 18,444 - the 10th consecutive daily increase below 100.

Numbers for nursing home deaths will next be updated on Jun 2, the directorate said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark