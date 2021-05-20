French court: victims of PIP breast implant scandal should be compensated

PARIS: Thousands of victims of defective breast implants manufactured by a French firm and certified as safe by German firm TUV Rheinland should receive compensation, a Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday (May 20).

The case was brought by 2,700 women who said they suffered long-term physical and mental health problems after receiving the implants filled with cheap, industrial-grade silicone not cleared for human use.

"We are delighted with this outcome which definitively puts an end to the doubts about TUV's responsibility," said lawyer Olivier Aumaitre who represented the women.

"After 10 years of waiting and fierce combat, the German certifier will have to fully compensate the victims."

The ruling could have implications for tens of thousands more victims from Britain to Latin America.

