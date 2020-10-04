French COVID-19 cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections

World

French COVID-19 cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections

Testing site for COVID-19 in France
FILE PHOTO: health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, prepares to administer a nasal swab to a patient at a drive-through testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in front of a laboratory in Thouare-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Bookmark

PARIS: France on Saturday (Oct 3) reported nearly 17,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, setting a new daily record.

The number of infections rose by 16,972 to a total of 606,625 cases, the health ministry said, more than the previous record of 16,096 registered last week.

The number of deaths increased by 49 to 32,198.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark