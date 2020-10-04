French COVID-19 cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections
PARIS: France on Saturday (Oct 3) reported nearly 17,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, setting a new daily record.
The number of infections rose by 16,972 to a total of 606,625 cases, the health ministry said, more than the previous record of 16,096 registered last week.
The number of deaths increased by 49 to 32,198.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram