French COVID-19 intensive care cases and deaths keep rising

PARIS: France reported a further increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Saturday (Apr 10) and the country’s death toll from the epidemic also kept rising.

Data showed there were 5,769 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, compared with 5,757 on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past 24 hours, 227 people died of the disease in hospitals, taking to 72,450 the number of people who have died of coronavirus in hospitals.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram