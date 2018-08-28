French environment minister resigns, citing lack of policy progress

French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot announced his resignation on Tuesday, citing disappointment with the lack of progress on climate and other environmental goals.

Hulot said his decision, taken on Monday night, was the result of an "accumulation of disappointments" over the inadequacy of steps to tackle climate change, defend biodiversity and address other environmental threats.

Hulot, a former TV presenter and green activist, said on France Inter radio that he had not yet informed President Emmanuel Macron of his decision to resign.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Lough)