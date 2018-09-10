French environment minister tells Le Monde EdF must prove nuke reactors viable

PARIS: France's new environment minister said in an interview published on Monday that the state-controlled EDF power utility needed to show new generation EPR nuclear reactors worked well, which was not for now the case.

He also said his gut feeling was that nuclear power was not an energy source for the future and that the corporate structure of the utility did not fully serve the interests of either the state or the company itself.

"I have a few ideas on the issue," Francois de Rugy, named after the abrupt departure of his predecessor, told Le Monde: "I don't like change for the sake of it but I think the status quo is neither in the state's interest not that of the company."

