French formin says told Turks to end Afrin operation, says part of UN truce

PARIS: France's foreign minister said on Tuesday the international focus on Syria was on implementing a U.N.-backed ceasefire in the rebel-held area of eastern Ghouta, but the situation in Kurdish-held Afrin could also not be ignored.

"The will for a ceasefire is for everybody, all of Syria. We need to say it because we will all be mobilised in the coming days on the question of eastern Ghouta, but the truce applies to all, including Afrin," Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament's foreign affairs committee.

He said French authorities had repeated this to Turkish officials and told them France regretted the intervention against Kurdish militants in the Afrin region and advised Ankara "put an end to it."

