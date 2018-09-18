French interior minister to quit by 2020 to run for Lyon mayor - l'Express

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said he would run for mayor of Lyon, France's third biggest city, in 2020 and that he would not wait until the last minute to resign from his cabinet post, l'Express reported on its website.

Collomb served as Lyon mayor from 2001 to 2017, quitting the post to join centrist President Emmanuel Macron's government.

He was among the first high-profile Socialist Party officials to defect and join Macron's fledgling movement as he prepared his presidential bid.

