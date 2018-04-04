French PM, Senate agree to cut lawmakers number by almost a third

France will cut the number of lawmakers by 30 percent and 15 percent of members of parliament will be elected via a proportional representation voting system in the 2022 legislative elections, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday.

PARIS: France will cut the number of lawmakers by 30 percent and 15 percent of members of parliament will be elected via a proportional representation voting system in the 2022 legislative elections, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday.

The measures, broadly in line with President Emmanuel Macron's campaign promises, are the result of an agreement between his centrist government and the opposition-controlled Senate, whose support is essential to pass the reforms.

"These bills will contribute to a deep renovation of political and parliamentary life, in a spirit of responsibility, representativity and efficiency," Philippe said.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)