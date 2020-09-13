French PM to end self-isolation after another negative COVID-19 test

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for COVID-19 again and will come out of self-isolation on Saturday(Sep 12), a week after being in contact with someone who had a positive result, his office said.

Castex had already tested negative for COVID-19 since sharing a car last weekend with the director of the Tour de France cycle race, who later tested positive.

France is grappling with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, and on Friday the prime minister outlined plans to speed up testing and toughen measures in certain cities as the government seeks to avoid a repeat of the spring's nationwide lockdown.



