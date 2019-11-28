French police evacuate migrants from northern Paris site

PARIS: French police started evacuating migrants on Thursday (Nov 28) from an illegal camp site in northern Paris, the local police force said in a statement, as the government aims to show it is taking a tougher stance on illegal immigration.

The police said it would be moving between 200 and 300 people from the illegal site in northern Paris' Porte d'Aubervilliers, and putting them up in shelters.

Since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016, many refugees have moved to Paris. Authorities haves repeatedly dismanteled illegal campsites only to see them pop up again in different areas a few months later.

Earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron's government pledged to clear out some migrant tent camps, impose quotas for migrant workers and deny newly-arrived asylum seekers access to non-urgent healthcare, in a response to voters' concerns about immigration.

