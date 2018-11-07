French police seal off hospital in northern France after threat

LILLE, France: A security operation is underway in the northern French town of Dunkirk, police sources said on Wednesday, following a bomb threat at a local hospital.

Regional newspaper La Voix du Nord reported on its website that a woman had threatened to detonate a bomb at the hospital, and that the surrounding area had been cordoned off.

Photos posted on the newspaper's Twitter feed showed police sealing off the area.

Police sources confirmed the operation was underway but said it was too early to determine whether the threat was terrorism-related or perhaps due to psychological problems.

