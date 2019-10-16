French police teargas protesting firefighters in Paris

PARIS: French police fired tear gas and water cannons on Tuesday (Oct 15) in clashes with firefighters protesting in Paris over their working conditions.

Thousands of firefighters from across the country attended the protest in the French capital, calling for better pay, guarantees of their pension benefits and greater respect for their profession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

French firefighters demonstrate during a protest. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Firefighters tried to climb the steel barriers around France's lower house of parliament while police officers threw teargas grenades at them, a Reuters journalist reported.

Later the demonstration moved to eastern Paris where firefighters rampaged despite more teargas grenades and faced off against riot police.

French firefighters demonstrate during a national protest to urge the government to improve working conditions. (REUTERS/Charles Platiau)

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is real anger and the problem is we're not listened to. That's why people are getting more angry and it's starting to get violent", said Eric Brezault, a 46-year-old firefighter from Aubagne in southern France.

