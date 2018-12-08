French police use tear gas against protesters in central Paris

World

French police use tear gas against protesters in central Paris

French police secure a street as protesters wearing a yellow vest attend a demonstration by the &qu
French police secure a street near a bank as protesters wearing a yellow vest attend a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

PARIS: Police fired tear gas canisters at "yellow vest" protesters in central Paris on Saturday (Dec 8) during a demonstration against the high cost of living.

A police spokeswoman told reporters there were about 1,500 protesters on the Champs Elysees and authorities said 127 people had been placed under arrest after police found weapons such as hammers, baseball bats and metal petanque balls on them.

Protesters wearing yellow vests stand in front of French Gendarmes during a national day of protest
Protesters wearing yellow vests stand in front of French Gendarmes during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

Some 8,000 police were deployed in Paris to avoid a repeat of last Saturday's mayhem, when rioters torched cars and looted shops off the Champs Elysees boulevard, and defaced the Arc de Triomphe monument with graffiti directed at President Emmanuel Macron.

READ: The yellow vest, a symbol of a rising political movement in France, a commentary

French CRS riot police apprehend a man in a street near Saint Lazare train station during a nationa
French CRS riot police apprehend a man in a street near Saint Lazare train station during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, Dec 8, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark