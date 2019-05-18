French President Macron says Le Pen's record in EU parliament a 'disaster'

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday (May 17) the record of Marine Le Pen's party in the European parliament in the last five years was a "disaster", stepping up the rhetoric against his far-right opponent ahead of elections next week.

"I'm not of those who think it's no problem if the National Rally is once again the big winner of these elections," Macron told reporters in Biarritz.

"They are the incumbents. And what did the incumbents do? They voted against every project supported by France," he said, noting that Le Pen's party, formerly known as the National Front, had come first in elections five years ago.

"On all sorts of issues, their record is a disaster for the country and for Europe," Macron said.

With polls showing Macron's Republic On the Move party and Le Pen's RN running neck-and-neck, the French leader has said he would personally throw himself into the campaign.

