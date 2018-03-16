French rail unions call rolling strikes over reform of state operator

French rail unions said on Thursday they had agreed to call a wave of rolling strikes from April 3, affecting 36 days over 3 month period, to protest against the government's bid to reform the state-run rail operator SNCF.

The strikes will be held on two consecutive days out of every five, the unions added.

On Wednesday, the French government backed a bill, to fast-track through parliament the biggest shake-up of the debt-ridden SNCF since the railways were nationalised in the 1930s, including ending the right to jobs for life and removing early retirement provisions.

