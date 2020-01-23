French Senate approves bill allowing IVF for single women, lesbians

PARIS: France's Senate voted on Wednesday (Jan 22) in favor of a Bill that would allow single women and lesbian couples access to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), the first major social reform of President Emmanuel Macron's term.

The Bill was passed 160-116 in the Senate, where Macron's centrist party is outnumbered by right-wing Republicans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bill is part of a broader bioethics law, which in October cleared its first reading in the National Assembly, the lower house where Macron's party commands a majority.

The law would unwind some of western Europe’s strictest rules governing medically assisted pregnancies, a campaign promise of Macron.

