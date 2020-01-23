French Senate approves bill allowing IVF for single women, lesbians

World

French Senate approves bill allowing IVF for single women, lesbians

FILE PHOTO: A medical technician selects eggs for an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure called
FILE PHOTO: A medical technician selects eggs for an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure called Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) at the Laboratory of Reproductive Biology CECOS of Tenon Hospital in Paris, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bookmark

PARIS: France's Senate voted on Wednesday (Jan 22) in favor of a Bill that would allow single women and lesbian couples access to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), the first major social reform of President Emmanuel Macron's term.

The Bill was passed 160-116 in the Senate, where Macron's centrist party is outnumbered by right-wing Republicans.

The Bill is part of a broader bioethics law, which in October cleared its first reading in the National Assembly, the lower house where Macron's party commands a majority.

The law would unwind some of western Europe’s strictest rules governing medically assisted pregnancies, a campaign promise of Macron.

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark