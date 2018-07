AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France: French shipping group CMA CGM has decided to pull out of Iran following the Trump administration's decision to renew sanctions on companies operating in the country, Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade said on Saturday.

"We have decided to end our service for Iran," Saade said during an economic conference in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Sarah White)