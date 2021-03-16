French vaccine chief expects AstraZeneca vaccine halt to be temporary

PARIS: French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he expects the suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to be temporary.

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would suspend AstraZeneca inoculations after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, but the World Health Organization said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fischer told France Inter radio that the number of cases of people showing adverse side-effects was small.

"The ultimate element of analysis is the benefit-risk, whatever happens", he said.

He also said that Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca's vaccine was not second tier.

"Vaccination is moving forward. Vaccination is here and will continue," Fischer said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said France's decision had been taken in co-ordination with other European countries.

Pannier-Runacher said that the chief executive of AstraZeneca is "on a hot seat and knows it".

He also told France Info radio on Tuesday that France needed more details from AstraZeneca regarding its COVID-19 vaccine production plans.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram