Frigid weather begins to ease in US Midwest, Northeast

NEW YORK: Frigid weather that paralyzed a large swath of the United States this week and caused at least 21 deaths began moderating on Friday (Feb 1) as an Arctic air mass pulled away, setting the stage for a warmer weekend in the Midwest and the Northeast.

Temperatures from southern New England to the Upper Midwest should range from 4 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius through the weekend and Monday, forecasters said, after a record-breaking cold snap that stopped mail deliveries in some parts of the Midwest and shuttered schools and businesses.

Meteorologists linked the spell of brutal cold to the so-called polar vortex, a cap of icy air that usually swirls over the North Pole. Changing air currents caused it to slip down through Canada and into the US Midwest this week.

Bryan Jackson, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the core of the vortex was pulling north into eastern Canada, though residual icy air was still pushing over to the US Northeast.

Temperatures on Friday morning ranged from below -18 degrees Celsius to the -7 degrees Celsius in parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

"That cold air that was over the Great Lakes, over the Midwest, has shifted off. Now the high pressure is over Pennsylvania and New York," Jackson said in a phone interview. "As it moves east, it'll bring in air from the south and we do expect it to warm up over the weekend."

Temperatures in the Upper Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, will reach well above -18 degrees Celsius on Friday, with highs making it into -4 degrees Celsius.

Even so, parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa were still experiencing temperatures around -20 degrees Celsius, Jackson said.

The lowest temperature recorded early Friday morning was -36 degrees Celsius in Stonington, Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.

By Saturday, highs will be -1 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius in the Midwest. The central Plains will be around 15 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees Celsius above normal, the weather service said.

More than 40 cold-temperature records were broken on Thursday, the coldest morning since the polar vortex moved in late on Tuesday. The mass of Arctic air had clung to a swath of the United States from Iowa and the Dakotas across the Great Lakes region and into Maine for days.

Officials across multiple states linked numerous deaths to the frigid air. The death toll rose after at least nine more people in Chicago were reported to have died from cold-related injuries, according to Stathis Poulakidas, a doctor at the city's John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital.

But on Friday, Amtrak train services that had been halted since Wednesday in Chicago's hub will resume, as will US postal service halted or limited in six Midwest states.

Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed earlier in the week, mostly out of Chicago, but on Friday the flight-tracking site FlightAware reported nationwide cancellations down to just over 950.