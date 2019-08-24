G7 summit to be 'a difficult test of unity': EU's Tusk

G7 summit in Biarritz
European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a news conference on the margins of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 24, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann)
BIARRITZ, France: The summit of G7 nations opening on Saturday (Aug 24) will be "a difficult test of unity and solidarity" after a year during which leaders of the rich nations have found it hard to find common language, the European Council's president said.

Donald Tusk also told a news briefing in Biarritz, France, that trade wars among the seven nations would further erode trust between them. He said that if US President Donald Trump was using tariffs as a political tool it could be risky for the whole world.

