Gas project critic Marape elected Papua New Guinea PM

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea lawmakers overwhelmingly elected James Marape as prime minister on Thursday (May 30) a former finance minister who resigned in protest against a massive ExxonMobil and Total gas project.

Marape won the landslide backing of members of parliament after weeks of political manoeuvring that saw eight-year prime minister Peter O'Neill resign.

"Honourable members, I now declare that the member for Tari Pori James Marape has been elected as prime minister-elect of the independent state of Papua New Guinea," said parliament speaker Job Pomat, announcing Marape's 101-8 victory.

In a Facebook post early on Thursday Marape vowed to make Papua New Guinea "the 'richest black Christian nation' on earth" and to put the "national interest ahead of personal and corporate interest."

His victory is likely to spell continuity in many fields, but it could bring changes to energy policy and relations with neighbouring Australia.

One of Asia's most impoverished nations, Papua New Guinea is rich in natural resources, including large gas fields.

The ExxonMobil and Total Papua LNG project, signed in April, would almost double Papua New Guinea's gas exports.

Marape - who comes from energy-rich Hela province - has indicated he would like to redistribute the spoils of the contract.

Resigning in April, Marape's cited difference with O'Neill on "work and policy related matters" as well as the lack of local "participation in our gas, oil sector" and mining industry.

He has also been critical of "corrupt contracts" with Australia to settle asylum seekers on tropical island camps and demanded an investigation.

"Since we put our hands up to assist Australia in 2013 ... we sacrificed Manus' reputation as one of the world's safest tropical islands" he was quoted as saying in February.