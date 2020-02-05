Gates Foundation announces US$100m for coronavirus response

WASHINGTON: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged on Wednesday (Feb 5) to commit up to US$100 million for the global response to the novel coronavirus epidemic that has claimed nearly 500 lives.

The funding will be used to strengthen detection, isolation and treatment efforts, the foundation said, including protecting at-risk populations and developing vaccines and diagnostics.

"Multilateral organisations, national governments, the private sector and philanthropies must work together to slow the pace of the outbreak, help countries protect their most vulnerable citizens and accelerate the development of the tools to bring this epidemic under control," said Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman.

The amount includes US$10 million previously pledged in late January.

The foundation said it would direct US$20 million to organisations like the World Health Organisation, the US Centres for Disease Control and Protection, the National Health Commission of China and the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

A further US$20 million would be allocated to help public health authorities in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, regions which have been disproportionately affected by recent epidemics like the H1N1 (swine flu) pandemic of 2009.

The foundation also pledged up to US$60 million to accelerate the discovery, development and testing of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for the virus.