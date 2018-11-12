Gaza mortar fire destroys Israeli bus, wounds at least one - TV

Palestinian mortar fire from the Gaza Strip destroyed a bus on the Israeli side of the border on Monday, wounding at least one person, Israeli television channels said.

ISRAEL-GAZA BORDER: Palestinian mortar fire from the Gaza Strip destroyed a bus on the Israeli side of the border on Monday, wounding at least one person, Israeli television channels said.

They showed the bus engulfed in flames and black smoke billowing into the sky, as well as flashes of light where explosions marked rocket interceptions by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system.

Advertisement

(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)