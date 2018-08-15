At least 35 people killed in Genoa bridge collapse: Italian police

MILAN: At least 35 people were killed when a bridge collapsed in the Italian port city of Genoa, police said on Wednesday (Aug 15) after firemen worked through the night looking for any survivors buried under the rubble.

"The latest official number is 35 but we can't rule out it could rise further," a spokeswoman for the police in Genoa said.



Advertisement

Italy's transport minister Danilo Toninelli said the government has begun revoking motorway concession after the bridge collapse.

He added that a safety audit will be carried out on ageing bridges and tunnels across the country.

A 50m high section of the Morandi bridge, including a tower that anchored several stays, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it on Tuesday.

Huge slabs of reinforced concrete plunged onto two warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed.

Advertisement

Advertisement