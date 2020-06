Pompeo accuses UN body of hypocrisy after condemnation of US police brutality

WASHINGTON: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the United Nations Human Rights Council of hypocrisy on Saturday (Jun 20) after the organisation condemned racism and police brutality in the US following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Pompeo said the 47-member forum's unanimous resolution on Friday on policing and race was a new low for the Council and reaffirmed the US' decision to withdraw from the organisation in 2018.

"The United Nations Human Rights Council, now comprised of Venezuela and recently, Cuba and China, has long been and remains a haven for dictators and democracies that indulge them," Pompeo said in a statement.

"It is a grave disappointment to those genuinely seeking to advance human dignity."



The death of Floyd, a 46-year old black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has led to widespread demonstrations in the US and across the globe against police brutality and racial injustice. Pompeo said the civil discourse was a sign of the US' democracy, strength and maturity.

"If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China, and Iran," he said.

"If the Council were honest, it would recognise the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to model American democracy and to hold their nations to the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves."

The resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council was brought by African countries. Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd had urged the council to investigate US police brutality and racial discrimination.