Tanker truck drives into protesters on Minneapolis highway, driver arrested

MINNEAPOLIS: A tanker truck drove into protesters on interstate highway 35 West in Minneapolis, but none of the marchers were injured, according to a Reuters witness.

The driver then got out of the truck and was beaten by protesters, the Reuters witness said.

Protesters hand over to police the driver of a tanker truck who drove into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on May 31, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Miller)

Protesters surrounded the truck and appeared to try to get into the cabin before Minneapolis police surrounded the tanker with guns drawn. The driver was then arrested.



Although there were no immediate reports of protesters being hurt, the driver himself was taken to hospital after being hauled from his vehicle, the governor of Minnesota told reporters.



"I don't know the motives of the driver at this time but at this point in time, to not have tragedy and many deaths is simply an amazing thing," Tim Walz said.



Television footage showed that several hundred protestors were on the bridge which had been closed to traffic when the truck suddenly appeared.

It was not immediately clear if the truck had breached a barricade or had been given permission to enter.

Although he did not drive straight at the bulk of the crowd, the driver showed little sign of slowing down and some of the protesters could be seen desperately running to the side of the road before the truck eventually came to a halt.

A woman is comforted after a tanker truck drove into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on May 31, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Miller)

In a statement, the local police department said that the unnamed truck driver had been taken to hospital "with non-life threatening injuries".

"He is under arrest. It doesn't appear any protesters were hit by the truck," it added.

Video showed the truck had a logo on its side for Kenan Advantage Group, an Ohio-based transportation company.

The company said in a statement that it was informed of an incident involving one of its independent contractors in Minneapolis and it would be cooperating with investigating authorities.



The footage evoked memories of the murder in 2017 of an anti-racism protester in the city of Charlottesville who was killed when a white supremacist drove his vehicle into a crowd.

Minneapolis has been the scene of large-scale protests since last Monday when a black man called George Floyd died while being arrested by a white police officer who pinned his knee on his neck for around eight minutes.

