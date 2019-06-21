Georgia protesters demand tycoon's ouster from power

TBILISI: Protesters in Georgia took to the streets for a second day on Friday (Jun 21) despite a police crackdown that left 240 people injured, with demonstrators calling for snap parliamentary polls and the ruling party's oligarch leader to cede power.

Around 15,000 people gathered in front of the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi amid anger at the rule of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili and his Georgian Dream party.

The protesters want authorities to conduct electoral reform and then hold snap parliamentary polls. They also call for the interior minister's resignation.

Some protesters held up placards reading "Stop the USSR" and "Don't shoot at us - we are your children".

The new demonstrations come following an uproar after a Russian lawmmaker gave an address to parliament from the speaker's seat on Thursday - a hugely controversial move in an ex-Soviet country that fought a war with Russia in 2008.

Tensions between the two countries remain high, 11 years after the conflict over the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Earlier in the day, the head of Georgia's parliament quit under pressure from the protesters.

Protests erupted in Tbilisi after a Russian MP addressed parliament from the speaker's seat - a controversial move in a country at loggerheads with Moscow. (Photo: AFP/Vano Shlamov)

The protests have quickly morphed into a broader movement against the current authorities, first and foremost Georgian Dream party leader Ivanishvili, who is thought to control power in the Western-backed state.

According to the health ministry, at least 160 demonstrators and 80 police officers were injured on Thursday when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowds. More than 300 people were arrested.

'PUPPET GOVERNMENT'

"Ivanishvili must go, his entire puppet government must go," said Ana Ladaria, a 19-year-old student.

Another protester, Alexi Pataridze, accused Ivanishvili of being a pawn of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He made his billions in Russia, he is controlled by Putin," said the 47-year-old dentist. "Georgians want to get rid of him."

The authorities said they would question prominent opposition leaders over their role in Thursday's protests.



The use of force in the pro-Western ex-Soviet country has sparked an international outcry, while the Kremlin condemned the protests as a "Russophobic provocation".

The United Opposition alliance has vowed to continue demonstrations until parliament is dissolved and snap elections are held.

Ahead of planned parliamentary polls next year, the opposition is hoping to capitalise on discontent with the ruling party over its failure to kick-start a stagnant economy.

"Ivanishvili's regime must cede power," former president Mikheil Saakashvili said in a video address to supporters earlier Friday.

VIOLENT PUSHBACK

About 10,000 protesters had gathered outside parliament on Thursday after Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov addressed a forum of lawmakers from predominantly Orthodox countries.

Police pushed back demonstrators when they attempted to enter the parliament courtyard, but the rally remained largely peaceful until midnight when officers launched a violent crackdown.

After ambulances evacuated dozens of injured protesters, hundreds of baton-wielding riot police intervened again, beating and arresting dozens of protesters.

Georgian and foreign journalists were among those injured.

The Georgian opposition has vowed that protests will continue until snap elections are called. (Photo: AFP/Vano Shlamov)

Human Rights Watch criticised the use of tear gas and rubber bullets "against thousands of non-violent protesters".

Amnesty International called for an "immediate, thorough and independent investigation into use of force by riot police."

'DIGNITY' OFFENDED

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili described Gavrilov's Russian-language address from the speaker's seat as "an offence against the country's dignity".

"But this can't justify anti-state actions, calls to storm parliament and overthrow the government," she said on Thursday.

A 2003 "Rose Revolution" pushed out the country's Soviet-era leadership and brought in reformer Saakashvili, who served until 2013 and now lives in self-imposed exile as a Ukrainian citizen.

Relations between Georgia and its Soviet-era master Russia have long been fractured over Tbilisi's bid to join the European Union and NATO.

The confrontation culminated in a five-day war in August 2008 when the Russian army swept into Georgia - bombing targets and occupying large swathes of territory - after Tbilisi launched a military operation against South Ossetian separatist forces who had been shelling Georgian villages.

After the war - which claimed the lives of hundreds of soldiers and civilians from both sides - Moscow recognised South Ossetia and another separatist region, Abkhazia, as independent states where it then stationed permanent military bases.

Tbilisi and its Western allies have denounced the move as an "illegal military occupation."