Georgian PM names new finance and economy ministers

TBILISI: Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze on Thursday named Giorgi Kobulia as new economy minister and Ivane Machavariani as new finance minister after a government reshuffle last month.

Kobulia used to be a senior partner at Mackenzie investment management company, while Machavariani worked as a financial and commercial director at Georgia's Geocell mobile company, Bakhtadze told a briefing.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Richard Borsuk)