German airports set for record passenger numbers

BERLIN: German airports expect a record number of passengers this year, the head of airports association ADV said in remarks published on Sunday, as airlines offer holidaymakers more destinations.

Passenger numbers will grow by 4.2 percent to 245 million, ADV chief Ralph Beisel told the Funke group of newspapers. This includes business and private passengers.

Airlines operating in Germany will this year offer 104 new destinations, mainly tourist resorts in the United States, Caribbean, and the Mediterranean.

In 2017, the number of passengers flying in and out of Germany was 235 million, up from 224 million a year earlier.

German airport operator Fraport said last month it expected passengers numbers at Frankfurt airport to rise around 4 to 6 percent this year, driven by Lufthansa and Ryanair customers.

The company said it expected passenger numbers of between 67 and 68.5 million at Europe's fourth-busiest airport this year, up from 64.5 million in 2017.

(Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)