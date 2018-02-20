German businessman fined US$258,000 for passing off veal as fruit at supermarket self-checkout

BERLIN: A German businessman has been slapped with an eye-watering US$258,000 fine for cheating at a supermarket self-checkout, reports said on Tuesday (Feb 20).

According to reports, Munich’s district court convicted the 58-year-old of theft for trying to pass off a €47 (US$58) tray of veal liver as fruit.



The hefty fine was based on the businessman’s monthly income of €24,000, the report added.

SkyNews said the man, who was not named, had tried to cheat at the supermarket self-service checkout three times before and also had previous convictions for tax evasion and theft.

The man has since been released from jail, where he had been held since the incident in December.