German coalition talks drag on, to continue on Tuesday - party sources

Germany's would-be coalition partners will continue negotiations about forming another "grand coalition" on Tuesday, party sources told Reuters late on Monday.

BERLIN: Germany's would-be coalition partners will continue negotiations about forming another "grand coalition" on Tuesday, party sources told Reuters late on Monday.

Negotiators from both political blocs agreed that more time was needed to reach a deal, the sources said. They said the talks - initially expected to conclude on Sunday - would now continue on Tuesday in the party headquarters of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Berlin.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Holger Hansen; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)