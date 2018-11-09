German conservatives back Merkel protege for new CDU leader: Poll

BERLIN: Some 35 per cent of members of the two conservative parties in Germany's ruling coalition favour Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a protege of Chancellor Angela Merkel, to replace her as leader of the Christian Democrats (CDU), a poll showed on Friday (Nov 9).

Some 33 per cent backed businessman Friedrich Merz while 7 per cent favoured Health Minister Jens Spahn, according to the poll of 1,200 people that Mannheim-based Forschungsgruppe Wahlen carried out for broadcaster ZDF between Nov 6 and 8.

It is up to delegates of the CDU party to elect their new leader - rather than the entire conservative bloc, of which the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) is also part - but opinions among the conservatives are likely to influence how delegates vote, ZDF said.

