German coronavirus cases rise by 4,764 cases to 27,436: Robert Koch Institute
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 4,764 within a day to reach to 27,436, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday.
It said a total of 114 people had died, an increase of 28 from 86 published on Monday.
