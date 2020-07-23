German court convicts 93-year old man for Nazi crimes

BERLIN: A court in Hamburg on Thursday (Jul 23) convicted a 93-year old German man of helping to murder 5,232 prisoners, many of them Jewish, at a Nazi concentration camp in World War II and handed him a suspended two-year sentence.

In one of the last cases against Nazi-era crimes, Bruno D was an SS guard in the Stutthof concentration camp near Gdansk, in what is today Poland, and found guilty of being involved in killings between August 1944 and April 1945.

He had acknowledged his presence at the camp but argued that did not amount to guilt. As he was only 17 or 18 years old at the time of the crimes, he was subject to youth sentencing guidelines. Under German rules for court cases, the suspect's full name is not published.

