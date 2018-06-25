German CSU minister pushes for national measures to curb immigration

Germany's transport minister, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian CSU sister party, said on Monday there was no tangible progress on reaching a European solution on immigration and therefore national measures were required.

NEUFAHRN, Germany: Germany's transport minister, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian CSU sister party, said on Monday there was no tangible progress on reaching a European solution on immigration and therefore national measures were required.

"So far we have only seen mini steps," Andreas Scheuer told reporters at the sidelines of a business conference north of Munich when asked to comment on the results of a meeting of European leaders on Sunday.

Advertisement

"As long as no European solution is in sight, national action is needed," Scheuer added.

Merkel said on Sunday she would seek direct deals with separate European Union states on migration, conceding the bloc had failed to find a joint solution to the issue.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Arno Schuetze)