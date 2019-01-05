German cyber defence agency defends handling of data breach

BERLIN: Germany's BSI cyber defence agency said on Saturday (Jan 5) it was contacted by a lawmaker in early December about suspicious activity on their private email and social media accounts but could not connect this to other data breaches until this week.

"Only by becoming aware of the release of the data sets via the Twitter Account 'G0d' on Jan 3, 2019, could the BSI in a further analysis on Jan 4, 2019 connect this case and four other cases that the BSI became aware of during 2018," the agency said in a statement.

The development came after the government said on Friday personal data and documents from hundreds of German politicians and public figures had been published online, in what appears to be one of Germany's most far-reaching data breaches.

