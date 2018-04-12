German national kidnapped in western Niger - Niger attorney general

NIAMEY: Armed men on Wednesday kidnapped a German man in western Niger near the border with Mali, Niger's attorney general said.

Cheibou Samna said the kidnapping was carried out by men riding motorcycles about 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of the town of Inates. Samna identified the kidnapped man as Joerg Lange, a humanitarian worker.

Germany's foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

(Reporting By Moussa Aksar; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Chris Reese)