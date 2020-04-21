German Oktoberfest cancelled due to coronavirus

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Germany's Oktoberfest, the world's largest folk festival, where revellers from all over the world gather to swig large quantities of beer, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, the southern state of Bavaria said on Tuesday (Apr 21).

Around six million partygoers gather every year in Munich for the two-week long festivities, held in packed tents with long wooden tables and oompah bands, which makes more than 1 billion euros (869.99 million pounds) for Munich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year's Oktoberfest had been scheduled to take place from Sep 19 to Oct 4.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram