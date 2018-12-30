German police arrest Syrian man Dutch suspect of attack plot

BERLIN: German police said they arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man on Saturday who is wanted in the Netherlands on suspicion of preparing to commit a terrorist attack there.

The man was arrested in the western town of Mainz, the criminal police office in the western state of Rheinland-Palatinate said in a statement, adding that they were in close contact with Dutch police.

Advertisement

"The arrest is based on an extradition request from the Dutch justice authorities, according to whom the detainee is suspected of being involved in preparing to commit a terrorist attack in the Netherlands," the statement read.

The detainee would appear before a magistrate in Mainz on Sunday, the police said, adding that the higher regional court in Koblenz would have to decide whether he could be extradited.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams)