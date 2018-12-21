German police boost security at Stuttgart airport- spokesman

German police have massively boosted security at Stuttgart Airport, a police spokesman in the southern city said on Thursday, declining to comment on media reports that Islamist suspects were spotted at the facility.

"I can neither deny nor confirm what has been reported in the media," the spokesman said when asked about reports that individuals were seen acting suspiciously at the airport.

Police in Stuttgart have informed other major airports in Germany about the incident, the spokesman added.

