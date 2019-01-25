German police evacuate 500 train passengers due to bomb threat

BERLIN: Some 500 passengers have been evacuated from a train in Germany due to a bomb threat, police said on Twitter on Friday, adding that they had also cleared some platforms at a station in Frankfurt.

The passengers were all evacuated safely from the train in Germany's financial capital, police said.

Police stopped the high-speed train that was travelling from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel at Frankfurt Sued - a station in southern Frankfurt - after they received a bomb threat via phone, a police spokesman said.

He said police were searching the train but had not yet found anything suspicious. He said he could not provide further details.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr and Maria Sheahan)