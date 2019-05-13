German police find two more bodies linked to crossbow killings

MUNICH: German police said Monday (May 13) two more female bodies had been found during investigations into the deaths of three people discovered in a Bavarian hotel room and killed by crossbow bolts.

The latest macabre finds were uncovered in the north German town of Wittingen, while detectives probed the mysterious deaths of a man and two women discovered over the weekend in the Bavarian town of Passau, close to the Austrian border.

The two crime scenes are around 660km (410 miles) apart at opposite ends of Germany.

Police said they found the two female bodies while searching the home of one of the women found dead in Passau.

No details were given as to whether the latest two corpses in Wittingen, Lower Saxony, had also been killed by crossbow bolts.

"Further details and identities of the two women are still unknown - possible connections to the dead found in Passau are currently the subject of investigations," said police in a statement.

Forensic police officers were combing both crime scenes on Monday for clues.

'STRANGE GROUP'

Hotel staff in Passau had on Saturday discovered the three dead Germans in their room around noon alongside two crossbows.

A third crossbow was later found packed inside a bag, police said.

The three were a 33-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate state and a 30-year-old woman from Wittingen, who had arrived Friday.

Police have cordoned off a house in Wittingen, northern Germany, after two more bodies thought to be connected to the case were found. (Photo: AFP/Christophe Gateau)

Local media reported that the man and the 33-year-old woman were found dead in bed holding hands, with bolts in their heads and chests.

The other woman was lying on the floor with a bolt in her chest.

Reports said the three had arrived Friday from different parts of Germany and had all checked in without luggage.

The man, who was dressed in a suit had a long, white beard, while the two women were dressed in black, witnesses told German daily Bild.

The trio only returned to their cars later after the reception was closed to get the bags containing the crossbows.

Police were also inspecting a pick-up truck on Monday, reportedly belonging to one of the deceased, which had an archery logo stuck on it.

One of the women had booked the triple room for 85 euros a night, without breakfast, for three nights.

"It was a strange group," a guest recalled, according to the newspaper Bild, saying that the bearded man wore a suit while the women were dressed in black.

They had all wished a "good evening", taken glasses of soft drink and water, and then disappeared into the second-floor room as rain fell outside.

The first three victims were found in a hotel on the banks of the river Ilz in Passau, southern Germany. (Photo: AFP/Lino Mirgeler)

Police said the town's prosecutor had ordered the autopsies which aimed to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the deaths.

Initial results from the post-mortem investigations were expected by Tuesday morning, police said.

According to a spokesman for the German Shooting Federation in Wiesbaden, anyone over the age of 18 can purchase a crossbow in Germany, the news agency DPA reported.