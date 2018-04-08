German police foil Berlin half-marathon attacks, Die Welt says

BERLIN: German police have detained four men, one of whom they suspected of planning knife attacks at Sunday's Berlin half-marathon, the newspaper Die Welt reported in its online edition.

Die Welt said the four suspects were linked to Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist ties, who hijacked a truck in December 2016, killed the driver and then ploughed into a crowded marketplace, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

