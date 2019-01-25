German police give all-clear after evacuating train due to bomb threat

FRANKFURT: German police on Friday gave the all-clear after 500 passengers were evacuated from a train passing through Frankfurt due to a bomb threat.

Police stopped the high-speed train, travelling from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel, at the Frankfurt Sued station in southern Frankfurt after receiving a bomb threat via phone, a spokesman said.

Police searched the train at the station, in Germany's financial capital, but an officer at the scene said the police measures were over.

(Reporting by Tilman Blasshoefer in Frankfurt; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)