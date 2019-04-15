German prosecutors charge ex-VW chief Winterkorn with fraud

Martin Winterkorn
In this file photo taken on Jan 19, 2017 former Volkswagen (VW) boss Martin Winterkorn gets into his car as he leaves the Bundestag (Lower house of parliament) compound, on Jan 19, 2017 in Berlin. (Photo: AFP / Odd ANDERSEN)
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German prosecutors said Monday (Apr 15) they had charged former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn, and four other managers, over the group's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.

They "are accused of multiple crimes realised in a single criminal action, especially a particularly serious case of fraud and an infraction of the law against unfair competition," the prosecutors said.

Winterkorn has been singled out for his role as a "guarantor" to authorities that the group was not selling cheating vehicles "even after he knew about the illegal manipulations".

Volkswagen 'dieselgate' scandal
Graphic on the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal. AFP/AFP

