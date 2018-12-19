German security office warned German firms about Chinese hacking: Report

BERLIN: Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has issued a warning to several German firms whose names were mentioned by the United States as being suspected victims of hacking attacks, a newspaper reported on Wednesday (Dec 19).

There is increased activity from China against German companies, the Sueddeutsche newspaper reported.

"Construction and materials research, engineering firms and some big commercial enterprises are the focus for hackers," the newspaper wrote without citing its sources.

